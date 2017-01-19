Three bed semi in Kirk Sandall - £145,000

This is a well presented semi detached family home with three bedrooms situated in a sought after location.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a lounge which has a feature fireplace and a conservatory with French doors to the rear garden.

In the kitchen/diner is a range of units with timber work top surfaces. There are integral cooking appliances including a four ring gas hob with extractor over and a single electric oven. There is also plumbing and a recess for a washing machine.

On the first floor, bedroom one faces to the rear and has built in wardrobes with sliding fronted doors, as does bedroom two which faces to the front, There is one further bedroom.

In the bathroom there is a three piece white suite of panelled bath with electric shower over, pedestal wash basin and toilet.

Outside, the property enjoys well maintained gardens to the front and the rear, with an open plan lawned garden at the front with side driveway providing ample off street parking for several vehicles. The rear south facing garden has a patio and timber store.

* 3 Orchard Close, Kirk Sandall - £145,000, contact Merryweathers on 01302 366828.