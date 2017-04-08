The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Try yrc.org.uk

HF Sheffield Walking Group, WED 12 APRIL. Eyam. 9.25 65 Central Bus Station, Pond St. 5-7 miles using local transport. SAT 8 APRIL. Ewden Valley. 9.40 Malin Bridge 4 - 5 miles using local transport. Circular Walk.

The Good Companions Rambling Group, SUN 12 APRIL. Car Ramble – meet 10:00 at Digley Reservoir Car Park, Grid Ref SE 109067, Goodbent Lodge, Black Dike, Issues Clough, Yateholme Reservoir, Ramsden Reservoir. Holme, Digley Reservoir 9 miles. Note – Contact leaders 3 days beforehand to offer or request a lift. Phone 0114 2323494.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 9 APRIL. 09:45. YOULGRAVE CP (West end of village). SK 205 641. Smerill, Long Dale, Gratton Dale, Mawstone Farm. (8 Miles Grade 2). Followed by AGM at The Farmyard, Youlgrave @ 3:00 pm. 07702 358159.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 9 APRIL - 9:40am X17 bus to Chesterfield (Cavendish Street, SK386713. Walk starts 10:21. Trans Pennine Trail, Pools Brool Country Park, Cuckoo Way, Chesterfield. 12 miles circular, moderate. TUES 11 APRIL - Meet at bottom of Snig Hill, junction with Bridge St, near police station, SK357877. Walk starts 9:55. Kelham Island, Parkwood Springs, Wardsend, Birley Edge, St Helena, Oughtibridge 8m/mod. No dogs. (www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 9 APRIL. 09:32 No. X1 bus (Eyre Street ES3) to Maltby. Roche Abbey, Firbeck, Dinnington - 8m/mod. Ldr Sandra.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 12 APRIL. Meet 09.30 No, 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Clodhall Lane and finish Bakewell, via Birchin Edge, Dobb Edge and Edensor . Ldr Tony /Tel 01909 773437.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.