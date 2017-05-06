Railway Walk, SAT 6 MAY. A pleasant 9½ mile linear walk from Denby Dale to Silkstone Common through varied landscapes via Lower Denby, Gunthwaite Mill and Silkstone Falls with the Penistone Line Partnership. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to DENBY DALE. Text: 07908 – 450444.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, TUES 9 MAY. Evening walk on Houndkirk Moor. 3.5 mile moorland walk followed by a buffet afterwards at the pub. Meet in the Walkers’ Bar at Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow, S11 7TS at 6pm. £8 per person payable to pub includes hot drinks before and after walk plus buffet. No advance booking necessary.

HF Sheffield, SAT 6 MAY. 9.40. Dore Road: bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. Circular walk. Axe Edge. WED 10 MAY. 9.50. 1A High St. Constable Rd. Ford.

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 7 MAY. 09.33, No 65 bus to Foolow, Cressbrook Dale, Monsal Head, Bakewell. 8miles/mod.

Halcyon Rambling Group, SUN 7 MAY, 09:45. WINSTER SCHOOL CP. SK 245 607. Bonsall, Slayley (cut off – 8 miles), Wensley. (11 Miles Grade 2). 01246 418933. WED 10 MAY. 09:45. LITTON (park where convenient and meet at Red Lion). SK 163 751. Tideswell Dale, Miller’s Dale, Cressbrook Dale. (5.5 Miles Grade 2). 07702 358159.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. TUES 9 MAY – 9:14am train to Chinley, SK038826. Walk starts 10:00. Buxworth, Peak Forest Canal, New Mills, Sett Valley Trail, Hayfield 7.5 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. (www.sheffieldramblers.org).

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 10 MAY.Main group at Malham for 3 days’ rambling. Other walkers to meet 09.30 S.T.I. to arrange a local walk. 0771 7497684.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking – join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.