HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 13 MAY. Meeting point: Dore Road: bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 9.40 Dore Rd. Circular walk. (Youth Hostel Weekend). Padley Gorge. WED 17 MAY. 9.40. 271. Central Bus Station Pond St. Fox House Baslow. 5 – 7 miles.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 13 MAY. Interchange 273 bus (10.27) to Cutthroat Bridge (11). Linear walk via Derwent Edge, Bradfield Gate, Dale Dike finish Low Bradfield – 8 miles. PLUS – Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow Nether End (10.05). Round walk via Edensor, Calton Pastures, Pilsley, Hassop, Bank Wood and Bramley Edge – 11 miles.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 14 MAY, 9am, No 2723 bus to Fairholmes, Whinstone Lee Tor, Ashopton, Bamford. 8miles/mod. Ldr Paul.

The Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 14 MAY. 9.30 218 bus to Baslow, Edensor, Carlton Pastures, Manners Wood, Bouns Corner, Rowsley, Baslow. 10 ½ m Ldr: Susan Grange will meet bus.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 14 MAY. 9.45. HARTINGTON (meet at duck pond). SK 127 604. Sheen, Brund, Longnor, Crowdicote, Pilsbury Castle. (10 Miles). 0114 2306109.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 14 MAY. Stanage Edge, Redmires Reservoir, Crawshaw Lodge, Moscar – 10am. Walk leader: Mike Whittaker. 07980 196 271. 9 miles. Walk meet: Dennis Knoll Car-park. SK 228 844.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 17 MAY. Meet 9.49 No. 86 bus to High Green (Angel Street). Start Birley Carr and finish Oughtibridge via Wheater Wood, Wharncliffe Chase, Wharncliffe Heath and the TP Trail. 9m. John 0771 7497684.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, SAT 13 MAY. White Edge. A five- mile walk through Longshaw and on to White Edge. Friday 19th Padley Gorge. Challenging 4.5 mile walk through the beautiful Padley Gorge area. Meet in the pub at 9.30 for both walks to register http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. TUES 16 MAY – 9:40am 271 bus to Fox House, SK267803. Walk starts 10:20. Longshaw Lodge, Froggatt Edge, Curbar Edge, Baslow Edge Baslow 7 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. WED 17 MAY – 9:14am Train to Bamford Station, SK207825. Walk starts 9:40. Parkin Clough, Hope Cross, Haggwater bridge, Bridge End Pasture, Ashopton bridge 11 miles linear, moderate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 – 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Your next step?, The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, Helen via membership@yrc.org.uk or Michael 07814010165.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking – join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.