HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 20 MAY. 9.40 Malin Bridge, outside Malin Bridge Fire Station in Rivelin Valley Road. Circular walk. Hade Edge Holme or Hepworth. WED 24 MAY. 10.13, 44. Arundel Gate. The Hanleys.

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, SAT 20 MAY. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Rowland, Deep Rake, Calver, Bramley Wood and Hassop – 9 miles.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 20 MAY. A 10 mile circular walk taking in the beautiful Partridge Dale with the Penistone Line Partnership. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to DODWORTH. www.penline.co.uk

Co-op Rambling Club, SUN 21 MAY. 09.33am, No65 bus to Longshaw, White Edge Moor, Curbar Gap, Baslow. 8miles/mod. Ldr Pat Langford.

The Good Companions Rambling Club, SUN 21 MAY. 08:40 X17 bus to Matlock, Lumsdale, Cocking Tor, Tansley, Riber, Matlock. 9 miles Leader: Dorothy Birch will meet bus at Meadowhead.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 21 MAY. Newmiller Dam, Waterton Park, Anglers Country Park. Walk meet: Newmiller Dam Car-park (fee). SE 335 154 - 10:00am. Walk distance: 10.00 miles/Moderate. Walk leader: Ivor Wilson. Tel: 01709 371457.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 21 MAY - 8:40am X17 to Matlock, SK298603. Walk starts 10:04. Matlock, Cromford, Matlock 14 miles circular, stren. TUES 23 MAY - 9:36am Huddersfield train to Silkstone Common (leaders will join train), SE290043. Walk starts 10:11. Hill Top, Heald Head, Deffer Wood, Denby Dale 8 miles linear, inter. No dogs. www.sheffieldramblers.org.

Free guided walk on Kinder Scout, Local residents and visitors are warmly invited to take part in a free Bogtastic walk on Kinder Scout to discover ‘moor’ about moorland conservation. After the walking community celebrated the 85th anniversary of the historic Kinder Mass Trespass in April, the Moors for the Future Partnership is hosting the guided walk to showcase conservation works to reverse the fortunes of the iconic moorland plateau. The six mile ramble will follow Grindsbrook and is set to take place from 11am on Sunday 21st May. Walkers will get to see first-hand the transformation from bleak, black bare peat of a few years ago into the re-greened and recovering active blanket bog that we see today. To find out more about the event and book your free place, visit: http://www.moorsforthefuture.org.uk/node/884.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 24 MAY. Car ramble to Hartington. Meet 10.30 in the centre of Hartington. Start Hartington for round walk via Alstonefield and Milldale. 10 miles. Ldr Peter Turfitt. 0771 7497684.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.