HF Sheffield Group, SAT 10 JUNE. 8.30 Pond Hill Coach ramble to Bridlington, Flamborough & Sewerby. WED 14 JUNE. Moscar Top Low Bradfield . 10.27. 273. Central Bus Station Pond St. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 11 JUNE, 9.33am, No65 bus to Blackwell, Bull-i-yh’-Thorn, Flagg, Taddington. 8miles/Mod. Neil.

Good Companions, SUN 11 JUNE. 09:14 train to New Mills for walk around Lyme Park with possible visit to house, 7-8 miles. Jackie. 2650371.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 11 JUNE. 09:45. MONSAL HEAD (meet at top of Butts Road). SK 185 716. Little Longstone, Longstone Moor, Wardlow Mires, Ravenstone Dale, Monsal Trail. 10 Miles Grade 2. 0114 2306 109.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 11 JUNE. Grindleford Station, Padley Gorge, Over Owler Tor, Higger Tor, Upper Burbage Bridge, Carl Wark, Longshaw. Walk meet: Approach road, Grindleford Station. SK 251 788 - 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. 8miles. Richard Kingsnorth. 07985 245725.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. WED 14 JUNE - 9:30am 218 bus to Bakewell then 1030 6.1 bus to Matlock (Bakewell Road), SK298603. Walk starts 10:55. Oaker Hill, Wensley, Brightgate, Bonsall, Matlock 9 miles circular. No dogs. (www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, SAT 10 JUNE. A 5 mile walk from the pub across Burbage Moor. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more info.

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, THURS 15 JUNE. NOW - Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to Hope (9.40). Linear walk via Hope Cross, Madwoman’s Stones (Kinder Scout) finish Edale station - 8.5 miles. Jamie Lang. (www.sheffield-cha.org.uk).

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 14 JUNE. Meet 09.35 No 265 bus to Barnsley (S.T.I. B3). Start Worsborough Bridge and finish HighGreen/Chapeltown via Wortley Park. Ldr John Holding. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.