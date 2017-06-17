Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, FRI 16 JUNE. Higgar Tor. A challenging 5 mile walk which includes Longshaw, Hathersage Moor, Higgar Tor and Carl Wark.

Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. TUES 20 JUNE. Sunset walk on Houndkirk Road. Easy 4 mile walk on and around Houndkirk Road. Meet in the pub at 6pm for tea/coffee.See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 17 JUNE. Circular walk. Meeting point: bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 9.40. Longnor. 8 – 9 miles car-sharing. WED 24 JUNE. 10.13. Bus no:44 Arundel Gate, The Hanleys. 5 – 7 miles.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 17 JUNE. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Over Haddon, Youlgreave (well dressings) and Alport – 9 miles. PLUS – Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Ashford in the Water, Kiln Dale, Over Haddon, Haddon Fields and River Wye – 11m. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Good Companions, SUN 18 JUNE. 09:29. 88 Bus From Arundel Gate Bus Stand AG7 To Ecclesfield Common, Burncross, Grenoside, Ecclesfield, 9 Miles. Leader: John

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 18 JUNE. 09:45. CROSS GREEN SCHOOL (right off B5057 Darley Bridge to Wensley Road). SK 268 615. Oker, Matlock Bridge, Bonsall, Uppertown, Brightgate, Wensley, Darley Bridge. 8.5 Miles Grade 2. 01246 417 850 or 07719 644 890. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 18 JUNE - 9:00am 273 Bus to Fairholmes, SK172893. Walk starts 9:32. Ashop Clough, Edale 16 miles linear, strenuous. TUES 20 JUNE - 9:50am 53 bus to Bolsover, SK474704. Walk starts 10:55. Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Temple Normanton, Grassmore Country Park, Grasshill Farm 7 miles linear, intermediate. rambles@sheffieldramblers.org

WED 21 JUNE - 9:36am Train from Sheffield to Wombwell, Bus Back, SK388025. Walk starts 10:00. Wombwell, Birdwell, Worsbrough Mill 10 miles lin, intermediate. No dogs.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 18 JUNE. Digley Reservoir, Black Hill, Ramsden Clough Circular. Walk meet: Digley Reservoir. SE 109 067. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk distance: 10.00 miles. Walk leader: Ron Garthwaite. Tel: 01709 296792.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 21 JUNE. Meet 09.31 tram to Middlewood (Cathedral), followed by shuttle bus to Coal Pit Lane Stocksbridge. 10 mile round walk via the Ewden Valley. Ldr. Hedley Siddall. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.