HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 15 JULY. Chapel-en-le-Frith. Meet 9.40, bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 8 – 9m. WED 19 JULY. Worrall Low Bradfield. 5 – 7 miles using local transport (57). Meet 10.00. Central Bus Station Pond St. Circular walk.

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 16 JULY. 9am. No273 bus to Moscar Lodge, Ughill Moor, Dale Dyke, Low Bradfield, Malin Bridge. 8m. John.

Good Companions, SUN 16 July. 09:57 81 bus from Angel Street to Stannington Nethergate, Dungworth, Damflask, Worrall, Middlewood Tram terminus. 9 miles, Leader: John.

Halcyon Rambling Group, SUN 16 JULY. 09:45. UPPER LUMSDALE. (A632 Chesterfield Road from Matlock. Roadside parking at Bentley Bridge – turn left after passing Highfields School). SK 313 614. Cuckoostone Dale, Shooters Lea Farm, Rob Ridding, Vernon Lane Farm, Wayside Farm, Lumsdale. 9m.0114 2306109. WED 19 JULY. 09:45. COTE GREEN LANE (Finkle Street, Wortley). SK 299 993. 5m. Tel 2883686. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 16 JULY – 9:33am 65 bus to Middleton Dale, SK218758. Walk starts 10:20. Cavendish Mill, Foolow, Abney Moor, Offerton Hall, Leadmill Bridge (B O P), Padley Chapel, Foxhouse. (car users can get 65 bus at Foxhouse at 09.58). 13.5 miles linear, moderate. WED 19 JULY – 9:30am 57 bus to Unsliven Bridge (Leader will join bus), SK253990. Walk starts 10:30. Whitwell Moor, Salter Hills, Broomhead Hall, Wigtwizzle, Spout House, Onesacre, Worrall. 12m. www.sheffieldramblers.org

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, FRI 14 JULY. Ecclesall Woods. An easy 4 mile walk in Ecclesall Woods with some interesting facts along the way. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. TUES 18 JULY. Porter Valley. An interesting evenings wander down and back up the valley. Meet in the pub at 6pm. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php

or call 07950962027 for more information.

Rotherham Rambling Group, SUN 16 JULY. Coach Ramble to Lincoln, part of the Viking Way. Walk meet: Wilkinsons Corporation Street – 8:30am • Walk 1: 10 miles. Boothby Graffoe to Lincoln Cathedral. Meet: SK 986 593 •Walk 2: 5 miles. Waddington to Lincoln Cathedral. Meet: SK 977 642. Grade of walk: Leisurely. Walk leader: David and Rita Howlett. Tel: 01709 839564.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 16 JULY. Wharfedale Wander. This walk takes the rambler along field paths, through woods, beside the River Wharfe and through the grounds of Harewood House. It also passes through the scenic village of East Keswick. Starting point: Muddy Boots Café car park, Church Lane, Harewood Village. Off the A659, at Harewood village. Grid reference: SE321452. Nearest postcode: LS17 9LI. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 16:00). Moderate 11 miles / 17.7 km. Contact details: Soo Moore. Telephone: 01709879839/07791496576. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

RAILWAY WALK: supporting the Saturdays-only service on the ‘Brigg Line’ a 7 mile linear walk from Barnetby to Brigg visiting Wrawby windmill in North Lincolnshire. SAT 15 JULY. Train departs: Sheffield 08.03, Worksop 08.34, Brigg 09.24 to BARNETBY. Text: 07908 – 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 19 JULY. Meet 09.36 train to Huddersfield (Sheffield Train Station).Start Denby Dale and finish Silkstone Common, via Gunthwaite Hill, Heald Head, and Silkstone. Ldr. Dave Cook. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 – 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking – join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.