Bradfield Walkers are Welcome: WED 2 AUG. Local History Evening Round Walk around Malin Bridge, meet at Malin Bridge Tram Terminus at 7pm, return around 9pm, 2337463

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: SAT 29 JULY. Stanedge Pole. A fairly challenging 5 mile walk along Long Causeway and Stanage Edge, taking in Stanedge Pole along the way. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. Tuesday 1st Houndkirk Moor. A hilly 4 mile evening walk in a little known part of the area, with some great views along the way. Meet in the pub at 6pm for tea/coffee with a buffet and drinks provided after the walk at a cost of £8 per person. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027.

Railway Walk: a 10 mile linear walk from Woodhouse to Kiveton Bridge through sites linked to energy with the Penistone Line Partnership. SAT 29 JULY. Train departs: Sheffield 09.44, Darnall 09.49 to WOODHOUSE. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles,

www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit Sheffield Walking Group for more info.