HF Sheffield Group, SAT 11 NOV. Damflask Agden Dale Dyke. Meet 9.30 Malin Bridge. Circular walk. WED 15 NOV. Meadowhall Tinsley South Rotherham. Meet 10.23 Tram Castle Square.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 12 NOV. 09.35 65 bus to Tideswell for a walk to Bakewell. 8-9 miles.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 12 NOV. 09:45. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill). SK 256 725. Curbar Edge, Baslow Edge (cut off), Gardom’s Edge, Chatsworth. 9 Miles Grade 2. 0114 2306109.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 12 NOV. Broomhead Reservoir, Bolsterstone Circular. Walk meet: Glen Howe Car-park. SK 296 943. 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.50 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Jane. 01142 864580.

Dearne Valley Ramblers: SUN 12 NOV. 10am. An 11 mile, moderately graded circular walk around ancient woodlands, near to Kirkby In Ashfield, Notts. Meet Forestry Commission Thieves Wood South free car park, post code NG17 7QP. (This of course is Remembrance Sunday which will be acknowledged at the appropriate time during the walk. Poppies optional).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: SAT 11 NOV. Froggatt Edge. 3 hour walk with picnic at Padley Chapel afterwards. Meet at Norfolk Arms at 9.0 am. Meal and drinks provided after all walks. £10 charge for all walks payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 15 NOV. Meet 09.36 train to Huddersfield (Sheffield Train Station). Start Denby Dale for round walk, via High Hoyland and Skelmanthorpe. Ldr. Dave Cook.

01909 773437.

Railway Walk, SAT 18 NOV. An 11 mile circular walk at Brockholes via New Mill, Jackson Bridge and Shaley Top with the Penistone Line Partnership. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to BROCKHOLES. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 12 NOV. 10:37 No. X5 bus to South Anston. Letwell, Dinnington - 8 miles B. Leader Michael Wells.

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, a long established sociable group, welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next weekend meets are Swaledale and Sedgergh. Next year: Wadi Rum and Romania. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.