Rambling: Reservoir dogs walk

This is a challenging walk which combines woodland with views across open, rugged moorland. Much of the walk is on Yorkshire Water land and is very well signed and maintained. There is a steady climb from Langsett Reservoir to the top of the moor, but the views are well worth the walk. We also include a visit to North America.

1. Go through the ‘A’ frame barrier in the south-east corner of the car park, by a wooden gate.

2. At the bottom turn left following the wide track out of the wood and alongside the overflow from the reservoir to the public road across the dam.

Langsett Reservoir was constructed between 1889 and 1905, and is now managed by Yorkshire Water. It is around a mile long, with an area of 51 hectares and a depth of 29 m. It supplies water to Sheffield and Barnsley. A temporary village of corrugated iron huts was built near Langsett village to house construction workers. This included hospital, canteen and recreational facilities.

3. Turn right and walk over the dam wall.

4. When you reach the first footpath on your left, follow the path across two fields then over the stile into the wood.

5. Follow the path, bearing right and downhill to the stone stile. Go over the stile and going slightly to the right, passing through two gates, follow the path all the way along and out to Midhope Lane.

6. Turn right and walk up the road, through Upper Midhope village then left around the corner and along the road taking the right turn. Then go straight on to the permissive bridleway sign at Thickwoods through the large metal gates. Follow the track into the woods.

7. Follow the bridleway downwards, round to the left through another metal gate and across the footbridge over the brook. Continue the gradual climb up to the ruins of North America.

The lane leading to North America Farm was used by tanks practising for the 1944 Normandy landings during the Second World War. It was strengthened by using rubble from houses bombarded during the Sheffield blitz. The ruined farm was used for target practice during the second world war by tanks based near Upper Midhope. You can see the indentations caused by shells on the remaining stones. The name ‘North America’ came from the practice of calling outlying farms after far-off parts of the world.

8. Pass through the gate and take the well-worn route straight on, leading out across the moors.

9. At the T-junction with the wide Cut Gate path, turn right and continue down to Brook House Bridge.

Cross the bridge and walk up the hill to the footpath on the left.

10. At this point the walk can be shortened by returning to the car park by following the northern shore of the reservoir.

Brookhouse Bridge spans the Little Don River. Close by was Brookhouse Farm, one of six tenanted farms depopulated when the reservoir was built. The stone weir is designed as a silt trap, preventing the reservoir from silting up.

11. For the full route go up the concrete slab section of track then turn left, across the grassy area, cross the stream using the left hand bridge and follow the path up the slope through the wood then downhill to some steps and a gate in the fence.

12. Go through the gate, turn right following the fence line round and uphill. Keeping the wood on your right and the river below, on your left continue along the fence line. When the path drops down, look for the small wooden gate on the right.

13. Go through the gate. Keeping left, follow the path up the hill. Turn right at the top. Follow the path through trees then through a gate near an old barn.

14. Turn right at the gate and follow the track swinging left passing the barn on your left. Continue up the track to a junction with a lane. Take the left fork. After 25 m, by an old footpath marker post, climb a wall-stile by the metal gate and diagonally cross the field to a stone flag footbridge over a stream and up to a gate in a fence. Go through the gate and follow the path. This which opens out to become a wider track.

15. Continue to a junction with a well-defined track on the right. Turn right and follow this track for ~400 m.

16. A track joins from the left. (This track leads to the Flouch car park if you turn left). Continue right until the track meets another track at a cross roads.

Go straight across, up onto the track. Follow this track before turning left after the concrete slab and before the decline.

Follow the footpath to return to the car park at Langsett Barn, making sure you enjoy the views across the reservoir.

• Length 3.5 or 5.6 miles

• Grade - Steady ascent and descent across fields and paths. A short section on roads. The paths are well defined. There are stiles, steps and gates. Some of the moorland sections can be challenging.

• Start - Langsett Barn Car Park. Parking is free. It this is full, use the lay-by (200 m further up the hill).

• Grid Reference - SE 210 004

• Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278

• Public transport –National Express route 350 (Liverpool to Cambridge) stops at the Wagon and Horses Inn, Langsett as does South Pennine Community • Transport route 257 (Holmfirth to Stocksbridge, Wednesdays only).

• Refreshments - The Waggon and Horse.

