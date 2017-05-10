REVIEW: Bee-autiful new bumble bee summer collection launches

Everyone knows how bee-autiful bees are, and that we definitely need them in our world, not just for honey!

Sarah Boddy have brought out the new lovely bee range to bring a touch of summer into your home, bringing British wildlife inside.

.

The detailed design features gorgeous bumble bees buzzing across a duck-egg Blue or White background.

These busy bees are all ready to help with the hosting, drying up and cooking making an everyday chore much more fun.



The cute bee motif design, Beeee it the New Bee teapot £26, Bee tea towels £9, Bee mugs and jugs £10, Bee cushion £32, Bee apron £16, Bee oven gloves £18, Bee glass worktop saver £20, Bee glass coaster £3.95, Bee egg cup £5.95, Bee framed print £20 would make a wonderful birthday gift or housewarming present for nature lovers and bee fans, especially when teamed with a matching Sarah Boddy Bee Greeting Card and our Bumble Bee Wrapping Paper, all available to buy direct from the Sarah Boddy website.

View the full range, please bee-rowse the delightful swarm of bees at sarahboddy.com