Sheffield businessman cancer survivor takes part in cancer charity family fun run

A Sheffield businessman who battled back from cancer is urging others to join him when he raises vital funds for charity by taking on Cavendish Cancer Cancer Care’s Sheffield Together fundraising run.

Nick Bartholomew, a businessman from Totley, was a very active 45-year-old when he was diagnosed with cancer. He co-owned a printing business and was married with daughters aged 15 and 13.

On March 5, he is running ione of the family-friendly fun 5km or 10km routes around Ecclesall Woods. He’s joining the event to raise money for other local people affected by cancer and to celebrate the support he received from the charity during his own battle.

Back in Easter 2004, Nick felt a lump on his tongue and he was given treatment for a throat infection. However, by June that year, Nick woke up with a golf ball sized lump in his mouth.

He said: “I went into a cold sweat. I booked an appointment for the following Monday. My GP referred me to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for an appointment in October. Fortunately, a few weeks later, I got the details of a private throat specialist who did a ten minute operation and a biopsy.”

Nick received the results of his biopsy in July; he was diagnosed with a primary cancer on the back of his tongue and secondary in his neck and shoulder. Leaving the hospital, he drove home in tears.

After many treatments, this year he is set to run the 5km course. The course is set out around the Limb Lane side of Ecclesall Woods and participants can walk, jog or run. Better yet, there’s the option to do one lap at 5km, or two laps to hit 10km. To sign up to take part visit www.sheffieldtogether.co.uk or call 0114 2754070.