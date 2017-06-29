South Yorkshire project nominated for major award

Rotherham project, Back into Sport, is appealing for votes after reaching the finals of the prestigious National Lottery Awards.

Back into Sport is competing against six others in the Best Sport Project category. The project beat off stiff competition from over 1,300 organisations – a record number of entries - to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

The project with the most votes will be crowned the winner and receive a £5,000 cash prize to spend on their project, an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and attend a star-studded glittering Awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in September.

Back into Sport is run by Rotherham United Football Club. It reaches out to members of the black and ethnic minority (BME) community to encourage them to take up sport and physical activities. Since the launch of the National Lottery funded project 12 months ago, Back into Sport has increased levels of physical activity and sport among BME people at high risk of health-related issues.

Zanib Rasool, from Back into Sport, says winning the prestigious National Lottery Award and having their work showcased on national television would be an honour:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have made it through to the finals of The National Lottery Awards. It’s wonderful for everyone involved in our work that our achievements with National Lottery funding have been recognised. We hope all our supporters will vote for us so we can enjoy national recognition on BBC One later in the year.”

National Lottery Awards spokesperson, Jackie O’Sullivan, says: “National Lottery players raise £30 million every single week for Good Causes across the UK and the work done with that money is truly life-changing.

“The National Lottery Awards celebrate the talent and dedication of the amazing staff and volunteers who run these incredible National Lottery funded projects for the benefit of their communities.

“Back into Sport has worked very hard to become a finalist and they now need your support. So get voting!”

To vote for Back into Sport, please go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or telephone 0844 836 9706 and follow the campaign on twitter: hashtag #NLAwards. Voting runs for four weeks from 9am on 29 June until midnight on 27 July.

There are seven projects competing for votes across seven categories, reflecting the main areas of National Lottery funding: arts, sport, heritage, health, environment, education and voluntary/charity.