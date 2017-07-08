Steel City Council funding allocated for community projects

Council funding for community projects, including a bonfire and fireworks event at Manor Fields last Bonfire night, is again on the agenda.

The bonfire and firework display is one of more than 260 local projects which received a small grant from Sheffield City Council last year.

Now local councillors are again starting to allocate £255,000 of ‘ward pot’ funding to community groups and projects that will help their communities thrive. Many seek bids from local groups while others are allocating funds for local services, equipment and environmental improvements.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield City Council, Coun Jayne Dunn, said: “There are thousands of local groups in Sheffield doing excellent work to strengthen our communities.”

She added: “Local councillors give small grants to help local projects. These cover all manner of things, from running events, tackling litter and anti-social behaviour, to boosting people’s skills and combatting loneliness.

“We want more people to get involved and tell us what’s important to them locally, as well as, where applicable, bidding for a small grant.”

Chief Executive of the Manor and Castle Development Trust which helps organise the Manor Fields bonfire, Debbie Mathews, said: “The bonfire was fantastic. We had a huge amount of people coming from the local areas and also people who travelled here as they knew how good it was.

“Without the funding contribution we wouldn’t have been able to run the event. It’s a really positive experience that brings people together who might not otherwise come together. And it’s something to look forward to at a time of year where there’s often anti-social behaviour in other areas, which we’ve not had.”

The Sheffield Wildcats Roller Hockey Club in Shiregreen also received £950 funding last year for a new kit. Head coach Keith Whitham said: “The grant from the Shiregreen Ward Pot Fund is being spent on our junior players’ Home and Away team strips. The grant will also help continue our kids’ development, whether they are beginners to skating or budding roller hockey players.”

For more visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/content/sheffield/home/your-city-council/local-area website.