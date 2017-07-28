REVIEW: Start your holiday in style at Doncaster Sheffield Airport's Premium Lounge

Jetting off on a foreign holiday is always an exciting event but even more so when you can start your trip in style.

Myself and five friends travel to Spain for five days every year but our 2017 jolly was very special with two girls celebrating their silver weddings (no husbands allowed) and one marking her 40th birthday.

There's a vast selection of food and drink on offer

We were lucky enough to find a flight from Doncaster Sheffield Airport and as it was a momentous occasion we opted to try the delights of the Premium Lounge.

This really is the way to start your holiday in style.

Friendly, attentive, staff, a wonderful ambience, comfortable surroundings, this was just a perfect beginning for us all.

Soft and alcoholic drinks are included in the price, together with a range of hot and cold snacks. You can also enjoy unlimited superfast WiFi, flat screen TV with Sky/BBC News plus all pre flight information.

After sampling a selection of nibbles including olives and crisps we opted for the freshly baked savoury sausage rolls and cheese and onion rolls, freshly made soup of the day, and the sandwich platter selection followed by Yorkshire scone with jam and clotted cream. Simply delicious.

As a special treat you can pay a little extra for a bottle of chilled Prosecco, and us girls love our bubbles so this was a must!

So if you're planning a trip abroad from DSA you must try the Premium Lounge, you'll never want to start your holiday any other way again!

Visit http://flydsa.co.uk/at-the-airport/premium-lounge/ for more information.