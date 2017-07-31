Tyke that! Yorkshire Day food for thought.

August 1 is perfect excuse, should one be needed, to make a meal of God's Own County's culinary culture.

Wren Kitchens’ Yorkshire Day Food Trail Yorkshire Day Food Trail toasts white rose cuisine across a county as rich as flour, eggs and milk that is unmistakably our traditional pudding, illustrated by Jamie Oliver's "pukka tukka" recipe and timely county quiz.

Nobody does it batter so we're pudding on the style with whirlwind whet your whistle-stop tour of Tyke delicacies. Have you visited more of these mouth-watering fine fare hot spots than we've had hot dinners?

North Bay Fisheries, Scarborough

Yorkshire is renowned for its wonderful fish and chips, and North Bay Fisheries in the seaside town of Scarborough is hard to beat. We’ll have a large haddock with chips, mushy peas, and gravy please… And don’t forget the scraps!

North Bay Fisheries

179 Columbus Ravine

Scarborough

YO12 7QZ

Tel: 01723 500073

You batter, you bet!

www.seamerfisheries.co.uk

Malton Monthly Food Market, Malton

Touted as Yorkshire’s food capital, we can’t think of a better food market than the Malton Monthly Food Market. Every 2nd Saturday of the month, the region’s foodies gather to sell locally sourced produce and chin wag about everything Yorkshire.

Malton Monthly Food Market

Market Place

Malton

YO17 7LX

www.maltonyorkshire.co.uk/monthly-food-market/

The Hole in the Wall, York

Good old-fashioned pubs are ten a penny in Yorkshire, but The Hole in the Wall has more charm than most. From gigantic Yorkshire puddings served with beef and gravy to its fine local ales, live music, and pub quiz nights, there’s a lot to love at this York institution.

The Hole in the Wall

10 High Petergate

York

YO1 7EH

Tel: 01904 634468

www.holeinthewallyork.co.uk

The Hull Pie Bakery, Hull

Few of Yorkshire’s many, many brilliant pie shops can match the crusty, locally-sourced goodness of the selection found at The Hull Pie Bakery! With a range described by The Guardian as “dangerously delicious pastry-wrapped items”, who can resist flavours such as slow roasted lamb and mint or steak, stout, and stilton?

The Hull Pie Bakery

408 Cottingham Road

Hull

HU6 8QE

Tel: 01482 342397

www.thehullpie.co.uk

The Peppered Pig, Goole

Housed in a beautifully rustic, red-brick converted barn, this restaurant-deli-pub has bags of Yorkshire charm. If you have a sweet tooth and want to keep it local, try the Yorkshire ginger cake with warm stout butterscotch and liquorice ice cream – yum!

The Peppered Pig

Turnbridge

Snaith Road

East Cowick

Nr Goole

DN14 9BY

Tel: 01405 839888

www.thepepperedpig.co.uk

Yummy Yorkshire, Huddersfield

Delph House Farm is home to Yummy Yorkshire, which produces award-winning Yorkshire ice cream in a variety of ingenious flavours, including black treacle and amaretti biscuit, jaffa cake, figgy pudding, and marmalade cheesecake. An essential Yorkshire stop-off!

Yummy Yorkshire

Delph House Farm

High Flatts

Denby Dale

Huddersfield

HD8 8XY

Tel: 01226 762551

www.yummyyorkshire.co.uk

Oldroyds Farm, Rothwell

Rhubarb is quintessentially Yorkshire, and Oldroyd’s Rhubarb Triangle Experience is the best place to see it first-hand; the area between Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell is famous for rhubarb among foodies. Learning why the experts here harvest rhubarb by candlelight is a great family day out.

E. Oldroyd & Sons

Hopefield Farm

The Shutts

Leadwell Lane

Rothwell

LS26 0ST

Tel: 0113 2828775

www.yorkshirerhubarb.co.uk

The Tetley, Leeds

Whilst the historic Tetley Brewery was torn down a few years ago, The Tetley pub rose from its ashes and pays homage to the iconic Yorkshire beer brand. As well as a mighty fine gastro-pub, the building houses art exhibitions and a Tetley museum.

The Tetley

Brewery Wharf

Hunslet Road

Leeds

LS10 1JQ

Tel: 0113 3202323

www.thetetley.org

Betty’s Tea Rooms, Harrogate

Afternoon tea is quintessentially British, and Yorkshire-based Betty’s has been leading the pack for almost 100 years. With people still queueing up round the block in droves, you need to turn up early to guarantee yourself the Betty’s experience.

Betty’s Harrogate

1 Parliament Street

Harrogate

HG1 2QU

Tel: 01423 814070

www.bettys.co.uk/cafe-tea-rooms/locations/harrogate

Black Sheep Brewery, Masham

Head to Masham for the Yorkshire ale experience at Black Sheep Brewery. Witness the brewhouse in action, discover the painstaking process of perfecting the ultimate pint, and sample the fresh, famous goods in the bar.

The Black Sheep Brewery

Wellgarth

Masham

North Yorkshire

HG4 4EN

Tel: 01765 680100

www.blacksheepbrewery.com

Wensleydale Creamery, Wensleydale

If you find Wallace and Gromit’s favourite cheese irresistible, then you’ll be in heaven at Wensleydale Creamery. Boasting an interactive family experience, museum, and cheese-making viewing gallery, it is the only place to get the authentic Wensleydale experience!

Wensleydale Creamery

Gayle Lane

Hawes

Wensleydale

DL8 3RN

Tel: 01969 667664

www.wensleydale.co.uk