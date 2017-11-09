Vegan food festival in Sheffield this weekend

Vegans can rejoice this weekend with a major festival dedicated to plant based food heading to Sheffield.

Sheffield Viva! Vegan Festival will take over the Megacentre on Bernard Road on Saturday November 18, from 10.30am until 5pm.

There will be more than 100 stalls on the day, plus 10 world food caterers, talks, cookery demonstrations, a children’s zone and free samples.

Some of the traders taking part include those selling vegan doughnuts , artisan green tea, Greek food and Christmas gifts.

Riverford Organic food delivery and Sheffield campaign groups will also be taking par.

Entry is £3 on the day or £13 for VIP tickets to include fast track entry and a goodie bag.

Email vivaveganfestivals@gmail.com for more information or to book VIP tickets.

Meanwhile, blogger Sean Callaghan who runs the Sheffield Vegan Beer Festival is to release a new book in January.

Fat Gay Vegan: Eat, Drink and Live Like You Give a Sh!t aims to ‘untangle the many myths’ around veganism as the movement explodes, with many people joining for health or weight reasons rather than ethical ones.

It will offer clear and non-judgemental guidance for anyone who wants to know about veganism as well as jokes and tasty food ideas.

Both the festival and book announcement are timely, as November is World Vegan Month.

There has been a rise in Sheffield vegan restaurants, including Make No Bones at Heeley and Burger Lols on Abbeydale Road, recently.