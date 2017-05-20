Walking: Look for Blades ....

This walk encompasses a variety of landscapes, from the semi derelict steel works, farmland and paths between hedgerows, to open views across the valley to the moors beyond. The walk goes through part of the steel works before climbing onto Hunshelf Bank above Stocksbridge before returning to the Town Hall. Some of the paths may be overgrown.

1. From the Town Hall turn off Manchester Road down Hunshelf Road toward the roundabout and Fox Valley. Cross the roundabout and pass the offices on your left.

2. Passing Samuel’s Kitchen on your right, turn left and go up Hunshelf Road to the junction with Pea Royd Lane on the right.

3. Shortly beyond the junction, just after the totem pole which is on your right, you have a choice of routes:

4a. Turn left down Bramall Lane. This is marked with a footpath sign. Go through the barrier and enter the works. Follow the road through the works. Where there are forks in the road take the upper road on each occasion. After the electricity transformers veer right onto the track. The track swings right. Pass through the concrete blocks and the gateway or take the right fork, passing onto the cycleway. This was constructed in Summer 2015. Follow the cycleway. After a mile, the alternative route joins from your left.

5. Follow the path until it opens out on to Underbank Lane. Take the footpath through the metal gates on the left.

At 7, instead of turning right, a left turn, followed by a left onto the main road will take you to the Silver Fox Public House. Retrace your steps to re-join our route.

In 1935, Stocksbridge-based, Samuel Fox & Company provided a pair of stainless steel foxes to the London and North Eastern Railway which were used to decorate the sides of their new Class A4 locomotive no. 2512 ‘Silver Fox.’ We believe the pub is named after this incident.

6. Turn right onto Underbank Lane and go under the 6 bypass bridge. About 5 m after the bridge and before the end of the crash barrier take the path on the right. In the past, this path was overgrown and unsigned (6)

7. The path opens out into a field. Walking parallel to the by-pass, continue along the bottom edge of the fields, crossing four further stiles. In order to proceed or avoid overhanging trees, you may need to cross the temporary fencing.

8. In the field below the farm buildings continue along the bottom of the field to the point where the path meets the 7 footpath that crosses the by-pass. Do not cross the bypass, instead, turn left and go up the hill. The footpath goes by the right hand end of the ‘JB Equestrian’ buildings.

9. Climb the wooden then the stone stile, go up the wooden steps and through the gate into the riding school. This stile may be overgrown.

10. Cross straight across the riding school and through the gate opposite. Continue up the hill to the stone 9 stile onto Hunshelf Road. If 10/11 are impassable, continue through the field until you reach Hunshelf Road.

11. Turn left and go along Hunshelf Road. Underbank Reservoir can be seen away to your left. After 100 m, 12 take the right fork up the hill.

12. After 200 m, having passed under the power lines, take the footpath on the right, over the stone stile by the metal gate. This is shortly before the three sets of overhead power lines.

13. Go across the field, climbing and keeping to the left of the wall. Aim for the stile in the corner near the electricity pole.

14. Go over the stile and continue down the path. The 13 footpath passes through the yard of the property. Go up the lane for about 25 m and then take the marked footpath off to the right

15. After the stile into the field turn right and go diagonally down the hill to Cote House Farm.

16. Go along the farm track, through the farm yard and onto the lane. Continue down the lane, passing the Doug Dransfield Land Rover dealership on your left.

17. When you reach Pea Royd Lane turn right and go down the hill crossing the bridge over the by-pass.

The Viewpoint – at 18, instead of taking the path on your left, take the path on your right, follow the path round and you will reach a view point (created 2009), with toposcope, which offers panoramic views over Deepcar and Stocksbridge. Retrace your steps to re-join our route.

18. Take the footpath through the metal gates on the left.

19. Go through the wooded gate opposite, pass the ‘Steel Valley Walk’ sign and then follow the path across the hill. Go straight across at the junction of many paths.

20. At the T-junction, turn right through the metal gate and take the paved path down the hill.

21. Go down the path to Hunshelf Park. In wet weather, you may need to make use of the handrail.

22. Turn right and then take the path on the left down to Hunshelf Road.

23. Turn left onto Hunshelf Road.

You will pass three works of art which were completed by Sheffieldbased artist Pete McKee in Spring 2016.

In the centre of the roundabout is the bronze Grandad Fox character. The stainless steel figure on the gable end to your right symbolises Samuel Fox (1815-87) who was a British industrialist and businessman noted for developing the Paragon umbrella frame. He also the founded the Stocksbridge steelworks.

On your left is a striking (14 x 5) m work which is painted on the gable end of the Sandersons Department Store.

Work started on Fox Valley in February 2014. It is a £42 million mixed use scheme on a former Outokumpu steelworks site. It opened in June 2016.

24. Retrace your steps back to the Town Hall on Manchester Road.

Bramall Lane and on to Hunshelf Bank

• Length - 3.5 miles.

• Grade - A combination of roads, tracks and field and lots of stiles, Some paths are not clear or marked but are easy to find with instructions.

• Start - Stocksbridge Town Hall, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge S36 2DT.

• Grid Reference - SK 273 984.

• Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278.

• Parking - Lidl Car Park (opposite Town Hall), use the public section at the far end from the entrance.

• Alternatively, you may wish to park near Underbank reservoir and join the walk at (6)

• Public transport - 23, 23A, 24, 25, 25A, 25B, 57, 201 and SL1 bus routes.

• Refreshments – Various cafes and shops in Fox Valley and the town centre.

• Public Toilets – Coin operated unit opposite the Town Hall.