Walking: Ughill steep for some

Starting at Low Bradfield the walk climbs to Dale Dyke reservoir before dropping down in front of the dam and then going along the side of the reservoir for a distance.

The route then climbs up and across Ughill moor. The route then drops down before looping back towards Ughill. There are good views across the Dark Peak section of the National Park.

The route then goes down wooded valleys before arriving at Damflask reservoir and a back to Low Bradfield. There are a few short road sections.

From the car back go back to Fair House Lane. Turn left and go down towards the village. Do not cross the bridge, continue along Mill Lee Road past the Bradfield Parish Council Offices and the derelict water works.

After the water works take the footpath #39 down the track.

As the track enters the field take the path which forks off to the right rather than going up to the metal gate.

Go across the field to the stone stile onto the Blindside Lane.

Turn right and follow the lane over the bridge and up to the T junction.

Turn left onto Dale Road. Follow the road up to the entrance to Dale Dike Reservoir.

Follow the track along, past the memorial and CLOB (Centre line of the old bank) marker and the information board.

As the dam wall comes into view take the left hand fork and follow the track as it drops down to a wooden bridge over the stream.

Cross the bridge and then climb the steps past the outlet pipe and up to the bank of the reservoir.

After 250m take the signed footpath to the left over a stone stile and up into the woods.

Continue up the path to the T junction with the track in the woods.

Turn right and follow the track out of the woods.

Leave the woods by the stile by the gate. Turn immediately left and climb steeply close to the fence.

Continue up to the road.Cross the road and take the footpath across the field to the tall ladder stile.

Cross the lane and take the footpath #142 up the hill.

As you go along this path you will be able to see the lane across Ughill Moor ahead and to the right.

At the lane go right along the lane for 100m and then left through the gates and up the track onto Ughill Moor. (Marked on OS map as Stake Hill Road).

Follow the track over Ughill Moor.

As the path starts to drop off the moor it swings round to the right.

Well before reaching the farm or associated gates take the rough track that joins from the left. (SK 237 885).

The track cuts back almost parallel with the original path but is lower.

Follow this track east through the metal gate and out onto the road.

Go straight ahead along the road for half a mile.

About 100m after passing Crawshaw Head House on the left, take the footpath up to the left. The bank is quite steep and can be overgrown in summer.

There is a wooden stile over the wall at the top of the bank.

Follow the path across the field heading north.

As the path starts to drop the path swings to the right.

There are some footpath marker posts but the path becomes unclear.

The path meets the farm track just to the right of the trees in line with the top of the field wall. (SK 256 888)

Cross the stile and take the path across the field, emerging back onto the farm track to the right of the farm buildings.

Go down the farm track away from the farm.

After 200m the track passes a wooded valley to the right. Take the footpath at the far end of the wood.

There is a stone marker with a yellow arrow painted on.

Follow the path down through the woods until it emerges onto the road.

Turn left at the road. Go over the stream and up to the junction.

Turn right following the sign to Bradfield.

After half a mile take the footpath number 113 down the steps into Ughill Woods. (SK 269 905).

Follow the path as it turns several times through the woods.

As the path reaches level ground take the Yorkshire Water path through the gate on the left and into the woods above Damflask Reservoir.

Follow the path down through the woods until it opens out onto the road.

Cross the road and go left along the path around Damflask Reservoir.

At the top end of the reservoir go right across the bridge and then left and return to Low Bradfield.

Continue past the cricket pitch and then right back to the car park.

A long walk taking in Dale Dyke Reservoir, Ughill Moor and Damflask Reservoir.

• Length 10 miles.

• Time – 6 hours.

• Grade – A long walk with steady ascents. Mostly well defined paths.

• Start – Car park / bus stop, The Sands, Low Bradfield.

• Grid Reference – SK 262 920.

• Parking – The Sands, Low Bradfield.

• Public transport – 61 / 62 bus from Hillsborough stops at Fair House Lane / Smithy Bridge Road, Low Bradfield.

• Refreshments – The Post Card Café, The Plough Inn, Low Bradfield.

• Public toilets – Low Bradfield.

• This walk is described in detail on Bradfield Walkers are Welcome for more interesting walks visit Stocksbridge Walkers website.