Our county is UK's craft ale sales "hop spot" according to a high street giant.

Sheffield is second only to Brighton among top 20 locations nationwide Asda has identified as home to real beer buffs.

Toast of South Yorkshire, Barnsley-based Acorn Brewery, is among great eight in-store drops from God's Own County, here accompanied by "what type of beer are you?" timely quiz.

Yorkshire is England’s undisputed capital of craft beer "made in a traditional or non-mechanised way by a small brewery".

The Leeds-based supermarket's sales study discovered more such ales and breweries are based in White Rose County than anywhere else in the country.

Our ale aficionados are more likely to opt for craft products than those from other parts of the UK.



Craft beer now accounts for 10 per cent of Asda’s in-store ale offering with the supermarket chain recently adding over 100 new varieties, also available online at www.asda.com, to its shelves in response to demand.



It has also recruited a science graduate to Ale & Craft Beer Buyer dream job due to the craft beer boom. Hywel Evans, one of the only specialised craft beer buyers in the retail industry, is required to each month taste hundreds of different brews from across the globe in a bid to find the world’s best brews.

Dedication: Hywel Evans loves his work!

Tough job, but someone's gotta do it! "Saying I buy beers for a living leaves many of my friends green with envy", he accepts. "It really is a dream job." .

Asda research reveals 36% of dads hope for craft beer-based gifts this Father's Day. Ahead of Sunday, here's Hywel's top five flavours to tickle dad's palate.

Pride and Joy – Perfect for the doting daddy! A pale ale that is crisp, aromatic and hop-forward. Nicely balanced with aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry.

Brewdog Elvis Juice – A top choice if your dad is your King – featuring massive citrus notes, as it is loaded with grapefruit peel, combined with intense hop aroma to create this fantastic grapefruit IPA which is extremely tasty.

Piston Head Amber Lager – For the hot hatch car fanatic fathers - 6% full amber lager is a great beer which is full-bodied beer with a floral hop aroma and a bitter twist.

Stone IPA – If a trip to the USA is out of budget for Father’s Day, simply take him the taste of America with this massively hop-forward, exceptionally highly rated IPA.

Brewgooder Clean Water Lager – This is the ideal gift that gives more for dad. It tastes good and does well. All profits made by Brewgooder go to fund clean water projects around the world.