Business leaders from the recently refurbished Moor welcome work beginning on the Sheffield Retail Quarter, but how well will it complement the city centre’s existing shopping district?

As it is hoped Sheffield’s new retail quarter will take it from being the largest under-developed city left in the UK to the ‘envy of Europe’, we take a look at what the development will mean for shoppers and the city’s existing businesses.

For more than 20 years, Sheffield has been promised a redeveloped city centre with bars, restaurants and top shops designed to make the city a shopping destination that can rival Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.

After decades of false-starts, the withdrawal of a key developer and uncertainty about its future the Sheffield Retail Quarter is now finally beginning to take shape with the new six-storey HSBC office block emerging from the rubble of the Grovesnor Hotel like a phoenix from the ashes.

The bank’s new Sheffield headquarters, the building work on which is scheduled to be completed by spring/summer 2019, marks its commitment to the city with a 15-year lease agreed on the building.

They are an integral part of the 480million retail quarter plans which will also see the shopping district of Fargate extended past Barkers Pool, the creation of new attractive pedestrian routes along and around Pinstone Street and Burgess Place and a new department store.

The Moor and beyond need to offer as much at night as in the day

Stuart Harris, of Queensberry Real Estate, the company hired to carry out the development, said they were targeting premium brands that would not compete with The Moor or Fargate and would ‘lift the city’ and be ‘the envy of other cities in the UK and Europe’.

The £65million Chinatown development a mixed leisure, commercial and residential development near the heart of Sheffield city centre, which includes a 21-storey sky scraper, is another addition to the city’s property portfolio.

Work on the Sheffield retail quarter comes hot on the heels of the recent refurbishment of The Moor that through the opening of the Moor Market, new paved areas and the addition of new stores such as Primark has led to the area being completely transformed.

The retail quarter plans state that it is hoped the development will strengthen links with the existing shopping area and the new development at The Moor.

We spoke to business-owners at The Moor about whether they think the Retail Quarter will complement their businesses and if they are concerned it could drive footfall away from them and to the other side of the city centre.

The Cabin is one of the new businesses to have opened up on The Moor since its revamp, and Lindsay Lonchar, who owns the business with her husband, says she welcomes the new retail quarter.

“All businesses benefit from a development like that in the city,” said Linda.

She added: “When we told people we were going to open at The Moor people said you’ll never get people down there but we’re always busy .

“But that could be because we offer something different as Sheffield’s only dedicated pancake house.”

Linda says that in order for the linking with the retail quarter to work and for both developments to fulfil their potential there needs to be a stretch of restaurants , bars and decent shops running from Barkers Pool down to the bottom of The Moor.

She added: “If you could make it so The Moor and beyond offered as much at night as it does in the day - like Ecclesall Road - I think that would be key.

“We gave Alive after Five a go for a few weeks, but we had four members of staff working - because that’s the minimum you need for a café this size - and hardly anyone came in.

“We would love to open later but there just aren’t enough people coming down to this side of town once the shops are closed.

“Maybe if opening hours for the shops were extended then it could work.”

Keith Pullinger is the chief executive and one of the founding partners of the Light Cinema chain, which opened its eight and biggest cinema to date on The Moor in April.

Keith also welcomes work beginning on the retail quarter, but echoes Lindsay’s call for Sheffield’s night-time economy to be boosted in that part of the city.

He said: “We have wanted to see more evening economy - that’s what we’re here for. That needs to be strengthened and I think as more businesses open around here that’s going to help it become an 18-hour economy.

He added: “The retail quarter is great news for Sheffield and shows that the right sort of investment is coming to the city which should benefit everyone.”

Centre manager at The Moor, Amanda Phillips, said that the number of people visiting the area is on the rise - with an increase in footfall of 22 per cent on this time last year.

Amanda puts this down to the recent improvements.

She said: “The Moor is in the midst of its redevelopment and regeneration. Visitors can already see the impact it is having on the city centre.

“Late last year Primark opened followed in the last few months by Specsavers and more recently Blacks – their largest store in the UK.

“The opening of The Light Cinema and restaurants is also helping to encourage a night time economy on The Moor.

“The events we hold attract visitors who also have a positive effect on consumer spend on The Moor.”