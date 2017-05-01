£200k lottery ticket bought in South Yorkshire goes unclaimed

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly £200, 000 that was bought in Doncaster has been donated to charity after the winnings went unclaimed.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, announced that the £197, 954. 50 prize from the EuroMillions draw on October 28 last year has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days.

The deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize came and went at midnight on April 26. The prize money will now be donated to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis."