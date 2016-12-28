2016 Review of the Year: April

The verdicts from the inquest into the Hillsborough disaster dominated the headlines in April.

A jury ruled that the 96 victims of the disaster were unlawfully killed. The panel at the inquest in Warrington said they were sure the Liverpool supporters who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final had been unlawfully killed.

PC Lisa Bates.

The verdicts means they were sure that match commander David Duckenfield’s breach of duty of care to the fans had caused the deaths and amounted to ‘gross negligence’.

And they found there was ‘no behaviour’ on the part of supporters that ‘caused the dangerous situation’ at Leppings Lane turnstiles.

The hearing was told police planning errors ‘caused or contributed’ to the dangerous situation that developed on the day of the Hillsborough disaster.

Jurors agreed the tragedy happened ‘as a result of crushing in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace, following the admission of a large number of supporters to the stadium through the exit gates’.

The half marathon in Sheffield.

*Our story about a policewoman left seriously injured after being attacked by a man with an axe sent shockwaves through the community.

PC Lisa Bates lost a finger, suffered a deep wound to her head, a fractured skull and a smashed ankle during the attack on the Gleadless Valley estate.

Have-a-go-hero Simon Ellis intervened and dragged her away to safety during the incident. The attacker, Nathan Sumner, aged 35, of Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley, was later found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was cleared of attempted murder. A court heard he had suffered from a psychotic episode and was jailed for 15 years.

*Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities were cheered on by the crowds through the city streets as they took part in the annual 2016 Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon in Sheffield.

The Hillsborough disaster.

26 April 2016....The Hillsborough Memorial in Sheffield on the day that an inquest jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing. Picture Scott Merrylees