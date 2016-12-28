2016 Review of the Year: June

Voters on both sides of the fence expressed their shock after Sheffield and England voted to leave the European Union.

Sheffield’s Leave campaign won by 6,000 votes in the referendum on Britain’s EU membership – 51 per cent of the total vote.

Christine Chesters.

In a turnout of 67 per cent, Sheffield voters mirrored the picture nationally, in which 51.9 per cent of people voted to leave.

But following Prime Minister David Cameron’s resignation, voters described feelings shock and uncertainty.

Chris Wells, aged 39, who voted remain, said: “I knew it was close, but I honestly thought Remain would get it.”

Christine Chesters, 70, said: “I voted to leave the European Union. But, if I’m truthful, I don’t know if it was the right decision or not.”

Chris Wells.

*The Women of Steel statue was unveiled before a packed crowd in Sheffield city centre.

The statue was built in Barker’s Pool to honour the brave women who kept the munitions factories going through two world wars.

*It was revealed that Sheffield’s congested parkway is set to be expanded to three lanes in a bid to ease traffic jams.

The plan to widen the busy road for a mile from its junction with the M1 would cost £42 million.

The Women of Steel statue.

*Hundreds of angry cyclists rode together through Sheffield in a bid to urge the council to make the roads safer.

People of all ages joined the CycleSheffield demonstration, calling for better and safer spaces for cyclists.

Ian Carey, leading the Space for Cycling campaign, said accident numbers in Sheffield were relatively low, but it was the perception of a lack of safety that frightened people of from riding through the streets.

He said: “People feel intimidated cycling on busy roads.”

*Sheffield City Centre Residents’ Action Group unveiled a six-point plan to transform the area.

The group highlighted restoring great buildings, attracting jobs, striking a balance between small and big business, tackling street drinking, getting more people to vote and engaging people in developments as the six key areas they plan to tackle in the coming months and years.