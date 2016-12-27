2016 Sheffield Star Review of the Year: January to March

The year started in tragedy for one Sheffield family as 41-year-old father Zabair Hussain was killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve.

A court heard how he was hit with a baseball bat, punched and kicked in Stainforth Road, Darnall, before a passing car ran him over.

(l-r) Cyril Elliott, Douglas Austin, Ken Johnson, Les Giles and Bill Hartley, all of Sheffield Normandy Veterans, have been awarded the Legion D'Honneur. Picture: Andrew Roe

Drug dealer Idris Sadiq, aged 31, of Darnall Road, Darnall, denied murder but was later convicted by a jury. He is serving a minimum of 20 years in jail.

*Hit-and-run victim Kyle Johnson branded a motorist a ‘coward’ after he left him lying in the road with broken bones.

The engineer was cycling through Oughtibridge on his way to work when a car collided with him and then allegedly fled the scene.

The Wharncliffe man, who suffered a broken leg and shoulder, said: “I could have been dead.”

Pupils with headteacher Breffni Martin.

*Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Caroline Everest - described as ‘a young woman, with so much to live for.’

More than 300 people packed into a funeral chapel at Grenoside Crematorium to say farewell to the 18-year-old Walkley student, who died on her way home from a night out in Sheffield. Her body was discovered in the Porter Brook river in Sharrow. An inquest ruled accidental death.

*Education performance tables revealed Sheffield schools are making ‘positive improvements’ in their GCSE results - with two secondaries transforming their fortunes and beating a government target.

Fir Vale School and Sheffield Springs Academy in Gleadless, which had both previously failed to hit the national benchmark made improvements.

Caroline Everest.

*A band of South Yorkshire D-Day heroes received France’s highest military honour for helping to liberate the country during the Second World War. The eight veterans from Sheffield and Doncaster were awarded the Legion d’honneur.

Hit-and-run victim Kyle Johnson, right, with his father, Colin, at Northern General Hospital.