2016 Sheffield Star Review of the Year: January to March

The year started in tragedy for one Sheffield family as 41-year-old father Zabair Hussain was killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve.
A court heard how he was hit with a baseball bat, punched and kicked in Stainforth Road, Darnall, before a passing car ran him over.
Drug dealer Idris Sadiq, aged 31, of Darnall Road, Darnall, denied murder but was later convicted by a jury. He is serving a minimum of 20 years in jail.
*Hit-and-run victim Kyle Johnson branded a motorist a ‘coward’ after he left him lying in the road with broken bones.
The engineer was cycling through Oughtibridge on his way to work when a car collided with him and then allegedly fled the scene.
The Wharncliffe man, who suffered a broken leg and shoulder, said: “I could have been dead.”
*Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Caroline Everest - described as ‘a young woman, with so much to live for.’
More than 300 people packed into a funeral chapel at Grenoside Crematorium to say farewell to the 18-year-old Walkley student, who died on her way home from a night out in Sheffield. Her body was discovered in the Porter Brook river in Sharrow. An inquest ruled accidental death.
*Education performance tables revealed Sheffield schools are making ‘positive improvements’ in their GCSE results - with two secondaries transforming their fortunes and beating a government target.
Fir Vale School and Sheffield Springs Academy in Gleadless, which had both previously failed to hit the national benchmark made improvements.
*A band of South Yorkshire D-Day heroes received France’s highest military honour for helping to liberate the country during the Second World War. The eight veterans from Sheffield and Doncaster were awarded the Legion d’honneur.