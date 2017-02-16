£37m Gulliver's Valley a 'great boost' to South Yorkshire economy, says council leader

The leader of Rotherham Council has welcomed a decision to approve plans for a £37 million theme park.

The council's planning board this morning voted in favour of the Gulliver's Valley proposal, due to be built in Rother Valley.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read.

The resort will also feature a woodland adventure centre, an education and ecology centre, hotel and woodland lodges. Gulliver's, the firm behind Gulliver's Kingdom near Matlock, hopes to open the 250-acre park on the site of the former Pithouse West colliery in 2020.

The secretary of state now has 21 days to make a final decision on the plans, as the site is in the green belt.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read welcomed the latest news, calling it a “great boost” for the town’s plans.

In 2015, Rotherham Council committed to a ten-year plan to grow the borough’s economy and infrastructure by generating 10,000 new private sector jobs, creating 750 new businesses and raising productivity across the borough.

He added: “These projects are part of a detailed, aspirational plan and we need to make sure we deliver on them. We have been determined to gain the full benefits of working within the Sheffield City Region and we are now starting to see funding coming into Rotherham.

“We are in a very strong position and it’s now an excellent time to look towards the next stage of growth, and to achieving our ambition to create thousands of jobs across the borough.”

The Rotherham growth plan, which is jointly owned between Rotherham Council and the Local Strategic Partnership, focuses on a number of projects including future development of an Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the creation of a Higher Education Campus, and the addition of a town centre cinema and hotel.

