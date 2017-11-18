50 weapons and hundreds of ammunition rounds handed into South Yorkshire Police during first week of amnesty

Over 50 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been handed into South Yorkshire Police during the first week of a guns amnesty organised by the force.
A spokesman for the force said on Twitter: "Over 50 weapons & hundreds of ammunition rounds handed in during the first week of our surrender running until 26 Nov. #HandInYourWeapons"
During the two week surrender, members of the public can take unlicensed or unlawful weapons to local police stations without fear of prosecution.
It is part of a national amnesty which also aims to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.
The amnesty will come to an end on November 26.
