Around 55, 000 cigarettes - believed to have been smuggled into the UK illegally from abroad - have been found during a police raid at a South Yorkshire home.

Officers from the Rotherham Central Local Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property in Eastwood, Rotherham, this morning.

The haul is thought to have a street value of about £300, 000.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of tax evasion and possession of criminal property.