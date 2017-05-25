A 120-year-old Sheffield church to close due to cost of upkeep

A congregation in Sheffield is vowing to ‘go out on a high’ as they see their 120-year-old church close its doors for the final time this summer.

The church family at Trinity Firvale Methodist Church, on Firth Park Road in the city, took the difficult decision last year to cease to worship at the church in 2017.

The decision was taken due to the large upkeep costs of the Grade II listed building, which outweighed expected income. In recent years, the numbers of members had decreased, as did the number of regular bookings from groups and clubs.

The congregation will be moving to other Methodist churches nearby, while many of the community groups which used the venue have found alternative accommodation, including the Girls’ Brigade who will continue in the area at St. Cuthbert’s Church, Barnsley Road.

Members of Trinity Firvale Methodist Church are organising a special weekend of events in June to celebrate the life and work of the Church and the community it serves.

The church’s Minister, Rev Gareth Jones, said: “It was a hard choice to close, but one to which we feel God has led us to and one that we know does not mean the end of any of our faith journeys.

“We want everyone who has ever been connected with the Church – friends, families, partners and people linked to our Church in any way – to come and celebrate with us.”

On Saturday, June 10, 3-7pm, there will be a ‘Great Big Trinity Reunion’ for people to join in and share memories of the Church.

On Sunday June 11, from 10.45am, the church’s final celebration service will take place, led by Rev. Roger Leslie, who was Minister at the Church between 1982-1987.

For further details of the events, contact Claire Woodward on 07796 503 569.