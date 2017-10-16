A female focus on everday fitness

This is a man’s world, or so they say. Well, not in this Sheffield gym I’m afraid. Women certainly rule the roost here and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of taking part in a ladies only gym. But why does exercising with only one half of the population present matter to some people? For women a gym can be daunting place, as they tend to, though not always, be more body conscious than men, which can be limiting when it comes to having the confidence to walk in somewhere for the first time.

It can be scary taking on something new, especially if you’re not a confident person or if you have anxiety. Let’s be honest about our body shapes, most of us are not happy with how we look, but going to a gym shouldn’t just be about exercising, it can also be good to manage stress, as working up a sweat releases endorphins which create happiness.

Exercising for 30 minutes a few times a week can boost your fitness levels and also improve your overall mood. I have found that exercising has had a positive effect on my mental wellbeing.

It doesn’t mean that I am happy all the time but I feel I can cope better when I have a low mood.

Tone House is the only ladies fitness club in Sheffield, they offer a 30 minute circuit programme with air resistant machines which work each part of your body. They have ten stations in total which can work over 20 body parts, all in 30 minutes.

I also have a programme that is designed towards mypernel fitness goals. From my perspective, I can exercise without feeling conscious of who’s looking at me.

Perhaps there is a feeling here that women stick together, a sense of supporting each other and because we are all different sizes, shapes and ages we tend to encourage each other. Is this because we are all women or the friendliness of the gym, or maybe both? I have also met new people and made some great new friends.

World Fitness Day was celebrated a few weeks ago and what a great venue for it, for at the gym they have their youngest member at only 16 and the eldest member at age 91, who still does the 30 minute circuit and looks great with it. When a gym caters for all different ages of women, you feel you can be any age and you don’t feel out of place.

I do the Box Fit class every week which is low impact but a high energy work out and a great stress buster, just what I need.

Apparently you have more chance of sticking to the gym if you try it with a friend, most people perform better when you work out with a buddy, they can support you and spur you on if you ever start slacking.

Since Tone House opened back in July 2015 they have helped hundreds of women.

Altogether they have achieved an amazing weight loss of 380lbs - not far off the equivalent of a large gorilla - and a total inch loss of 937.3 inches, which is just over the length of a tennis court.

Anyone for tennis?

I think I’ll stick to the gym thanks.