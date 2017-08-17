A Level students offered FREE Nando's on results day

You've received your A Level results and are about to start a new chapter of your life.
And what better way to celebrate than by enjoying a free Nando's meal?
The chicken chain is offering the treat for anyone who can produce their results certificate in a restaurant today.
Students are entitled to a free 1/4 chicken or fire-starter as long as they spend £7 or more on their order.
You'll need to bring ID and your results slip, which must be dated today.
And the offer only runs on Thursday August 17.
