A magical performance in iconic Disneyland parade

A group of young performers from Chesterfield turned their dreams into reality for a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the iconic pre-parade at Disneyland® Paris last weekend.

On July 22, students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Chesterfield, travelled to Paris to perform in front of their families and thousands of international visitors, as part of the ‘Disney® Performing Arts OnStage’ programme as the park marked its 25th anniversary.

Students were given the opportunity to dance and sing as they passed Sleeping Beauty’s castle, down the prestigious Main Street, and all the way to the Disneyland Railroad, leading out much-loved stars such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and an array of Disney princesses. They then showcased their talents, performing on one of the Main Disney stages in front of a thousand spectators.

Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Chesterfield, Cris Salvador says, ‘The students worked hard towards this performance and I was so proud to see them all on stage. For many of the students it was their first time performing in front of such a big audience and they were very excited. I am so impressed by their commitment and have seen their confidence grow with every rehearsal.’

Cris adds, ‘Being on stage at Disneyland is a once in a lifetime experience and we certainly made life-long memories at Disneyland this summer.’

The students had been rehearsing for months, following their success in auditions at the beginning of 2017. They joined 19 other Stagecoach schools from across the country in the performance.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Chesterfield is part of a network of more than 600 part-time Schools Worldwide. Early Stages classes are available for children aged 4 to 6 and Main Stages classes take place for 6 to 18 year olds.

