A taste of the Bahamas during Arena ice season!

Sheffield Steelers hope to bring some sunshine to their line-up this weekend.

The club are bringing in a new signing in Bahamas-born André Deveaux, a 6ft 3ins forward has played 31 NHL games (Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers) and 574 in the AHL, while sitting 1,605 penalty minutes.

Last season, he played for HC Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga and could make his debut tonight against Cardiff Devils at Sheffield Arena.

Deveaux, 33, was born in Freeport, Bahamas, but he is a naturalised Canadian citizen, brought up in Ontario.

He has an unusual background, to say the least. On March 26, 2015 during a game in the Swedish league, he was checked into the boards and lost consciousness.

In a later match, Deveaux ploughed into his assailant, from behind, during warm-up - his club later dispensing with his services over the affair.

Swedish prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Deveaux, who later revealed there had been lingering health effects from the hit including ‘brain trauma.’

A Steelers’ statement made reference only to an injury curtailing “ recent seasons” but say the player has returned to full health.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “I’m very happy to sign a player of his calibre and ability, especially at this time of the year.

“Andre hasn’t had a pre-season so will have to assess him at training.

“We have signed a player who plays a tough rugged role but also has a scoring touch – he has a bite and an edge that I wanted to add to our roster.

“Andre brings bags of experience playing in the top leagues of worlds, the NHL, KHL and AHL.

“He hasn’t played a lot of hockey lately so we have to get him back in the swing of things. He will be a powerful addition to our line and someone that will help make us better.”