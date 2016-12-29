A year’s headlines through the Telegraph’s pages in 2016

Following an eventful year in Sheffield, the Telegraph takes a look back at the developments that made the headlines in the newspaper over the past 12 months.

JANUARY

The year began with a boost for the city’s economy, as work began on the £65 million New Era Square scheme, bringing shops, food and drink outlets, student flats and office space near Bramall Lane.

There was good news, too, at the Sheffield General Cemetery, which was awarded £429,000 of lottery fund money to get the ball rolling on plans for a revamp there.

FEBRUARY

The second month of 2016 brought news that the Weston Park Hospital was to be refurbished in a £7 million project – one of the biggest overhauls in the site’s history.

But February struck a sombre note, too, when the Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Harry Harpham died following a short battle with cancer, after less than a year in Parliament.

Meanwhile the annual State of Sheffield report said the city stood on the brink of ‘profound changes’, with cuts, devolution, environmental issues and a larger population all posing challenges.

MARCH

A bid to give Sheffield its own currency, the Sheffield Pound, was launched in March to boost the independent business scene and keep more money in the community.

The go-ahead was also given by the council for the bulk of Sheffield’s £55 million Olympic Legacy Park on the old Don Valley Stadium site, including a new sports arena, outdoor venue, research centre and offices.

And just outside the city in Hathersage, swimmers took to the village’s outdoor pool to begin the 80th season there.

APRIL

Plans were unveiled in April to uncover the River Sheaf on the old Castle Market site and use it as the centrepiece of a £1.35 million urban park, the Sheaf Field – inspired by the spot which gave Sheffield its name.

And there was good news for beer enthusiasts, too, when Sheffield was declared the world’s real ale capital in a report by Sheffield University.

Also in April, the Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft, announced he was to leave the city to become the next Bishop of Oxford, and a Peak District landmark – Stanage Pole – was reinstated on the Long Causeway from Redmires out to Stanage Edge.

MAY

The city’s first all-out council polls in more than a decade took place on May 5, but there were few political upsets, with Labour maintaining its grip on power. The Liberal Democrats made some gains, though, with members pointing to ‘green shoots’ of a comeback.

Jurors in the Hillsborough inquests ruled the 96 victims of the 1989 stadium disaster were killed unlawfully – giving further impetus to ongoing criminal investigations into organisations including South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield Wednesday and the council.

JUNE

Sheffield voted in favour of leaving the European Union on June 23, with the leave campaign winning by 6,000 ballots – 51 per cent of the total, mirroring the national picture.

Campaigners backing a different cause scored a victory too when the city centre was confirmed as the location for Sheffield’s HS2 railway station, rather than Meadowhall.

And a bid – albeit an ultimately unsuccessful one – was lodged to host the Great Exhibition of the North in Sheffield in 2018. The city lost another prominent political figure too, when Mosborough councillor Isobel Bowler lost her battle with cancer.

JULY

A £220 million deal signed by the council with Chinese construction firm Sichuan Guodong represented a step forward for Sheffield in July.

Up to five city centre projects were promised using the money – with the council given free rein as to where and how the funds are spent.

And in the same month, leisure centres in Sheffield became the first in the UK to impose a ‘tax’ on sugary drinks to curb rising rates of obesity.

AUGUST

Sheffield’s new £80 million Ikea store cleared its final hurdle at last when a deal on road improvements was signed off.

In another eagerly-awaited development, Weston Park Museum’s Sheffield Life and Times section opened after a revamp with displays celebrating sport and shopping, along with general social history artefacts.

Elsewhere sporting successes were chalked up when Jessica Ennis-Hill – since retired – won a silver medal in the heptathlon at the Olympics in Rio, where city trampolinist Bryony Page also won silver.

In education, schools achieved some impressive results in the A-level and GCSE exams. Among the high performers were Tapton School, where A-level passes of A* to B rose six per cent, to 67 per cent , and King Edward VII in Broomhill, where 10 per cent of all GCSE grades were A*.

SEPTEMBER

The new Sheffield Retail Quarter – the successor to the ill-fated Sevenstone project – was given a major boost when HSBC agreed to move into new city centre offices, in a block on the site of the old Grosvenor House Hotel.

Ambitious plans were also outlined by the city’s director of public health, Greg Fell, to provide Sheffield residents with the equivalent of 560,000 extra years without illness or disability. A revised approach to tackling health inequalities was proposed, with changes to primary care and GP services.

OCTOBER

Thousands of runners headed out on the new-look city centre 10k race, the successor to the Great Yorkshire Run in Sheffield. The race was the first under new organiser Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, who previously took over the running of the half marathon in 2015.

The impact of cuts was also felt when the council proposed annual tax rises of 3.99 per cent, which would include a precept for social care.

NOVEMBER

Having remained relatively muted, the debate over street tree felling was swiftly reignited in November when several limes along Rustlings Road near Endcliffe Park were chopped down by the council’s contractor, Amey, at 5am. Two women in their 70s were arrested, and the furore made national headlines.

Further controversy followed when the plan was announced to create a five-star hotel in the Central Library and Graves Gallery building.

DECEMBER

The year ended on a fittingly wintry note with the announcement that a bike or snow centre could replace the old Sheffield Ski Village, with a developer sought to transform the land at Parkwood Springs.

But the goal of reopening the Boardwalk music venue on Snig Hill as a craft beer pub by Christmas was not realised, because of issues with the building’s lease.