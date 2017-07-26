Accident closes busy Sheffield road

Have your say

A busy Sheffield road is closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

Bramall Lane, close to Sheffield city centre, is closed in both directions as a result of the accident that took place earlier this afternoon.

A number of bus services are being diverted via Shoreham Street, while the closure is in place.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire said on Twitter: "Bramhall Lane closed, X17 diverting via Shoreman St Sheffield."

Further information on the collision is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.