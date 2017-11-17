Action promised on buses, litter and leaves by Sheffield council chiefs at Star Cabinet meeting

Council chiefs have pledged to improve Sheffield's buses, do more to clear hazardous piles of leaves from the city's pavements and take a firm line on the blight of litter - three pressing issues raised at the latest Star Cabinet meeting.

Members of Sheffield Council's cabinet committee, including the authority's leader Coun Julie Dore, faced readers of The Star to answer questions on a broad range of topics at the Winter Garden, where the state of local buses was treated as a priority.

Coun Julie Dore, Sheffield Council's leader, speaks at the Star Cabinet meeting. Picture: Andrew Roe

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport, said bus use was in decline across the country and that South Yorkshire's figures were 'about average'.

"That's about changing patterns of how we get to work and all sorts of things. We've got to get our heads round that much more effectively than we are."

Some tickets were expensive, Coun Scott admitted, but he emphasised that cheaper options were available.

"If people have got the ability to buy weekly or monthly tickets, those are actually some of the cheapest in the country."

Coun Bryan Lodge speaks to Eric Andrews. Picture: Andrew Roe

He told the meeting that the prospect of Sheffield - once renowned for its low, subsidised fares - being granted greater powers over transport through the Government-backed City Region devolution deal was 'exciting'. An elected mayor is still expected to be chosen in 2018, but a public vote which could steer the devolution agreement's fate is happening in Barnsley and Doncaster next month.

"The one power the mayor would have, and hopefully will still be having at some point, was around the re-regulation of our buses. To get back to that 'jewel in the crown' situation, where we've got a transport network that's integrated and reliable and affordable, easy for everyone to use and meets our city's needs as it grows, is one of the examples I think where we can really make some big differences.

"I and everyone else on the cabinet will be pressing to make sure we get all those powers back to control our buses, and get the kind of buses we all want to see."

Coun Scott said Sheffield had an 'amazing tram network', and a plan would go before cabinet in December looking at extending the Supertram system.

Readers of The Star at the Winter Garden. Picture: Andrew Roe

"There's a huge challenge for us about our tram network. Believe it or not it's nearly 30 years old now. It's brilliant, we've got the first tram-train in the country - that gives an indication of the kind of ambition we've got for transport.

"I'm looking forward to making sure we work with a mayor to make it even better."

Meanwhile 80-year-old Eric Andrews, who has severely impaired eyesight, addressed the meeting to express his fears about the depth of fallen leaves on footpaths - a hazard that 'affects blind people badly at this time of year'.

"I am still very independent and try to overcome these problems, and I am very reliant on my long white cane with a ball on the end, but recently some roads have become almost impossible," said Mr Andrews.

He said he encountered particular difficulty while walking home to Worrall from Oughtibridge last Friday along Haggstones Road, part of which has a footpath only on one side.

"The leaves were often over 300mm in depth - impossible to use a cane. When I crossed over to the other side, when I thought footpath had ended, I found I had misjudged where I should have crossed over, because of the leaves. There was no footpath, and I had to keep seeking safety from vehicles travelling towards me - very dangerous. I was nearly killed on numerous occasions, and it was a good job I can still jump. Others may not be so lucky."

Coun Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment, accepted that many people 'wouldn't be aware' of the obstacle leaves could pose, and made an immediate promise to send workers out to sweep more thoroughly.

"It's not something I had thought about. Amey, our contractor, are responsible for maintaining the highway and clearing leaves. Clearly leaves continue to fall, and we will go out and sweep them, but they have clearly not been out there.

"I will make sure we get out and look at that because there's an issue we need to get on top of. We need to look at this in greater detail. There are places in the city where there are no footpaths, or narrow footpaths. I will take it back and discuss it with Amey as part of our weekly meetings."

Coun Lodge said leaves were normally swept away as early in the year as possible, before colder weather arrives.

"The sweepers will try and make use of the leaves as compost, but once we start putting rock salt out , and gritting, then we can't use them. We've actually had five grit runs already this year since the end of October.

"Throughout the whole city, the number of trees we have here, it does create problems. If people are aware of similar problems please let us know because then we can deal with it, get the teams out and give it the attention that's needed."

Mr Andrews said litter was a similar obstruction. Coun Lodge agreed dropped rubbish strewn on footpaths was 'a huge problem, anti-social and avoidable'.

"We will fine people when they are littering," said the councillor. "We moved the penalty up - it's now £80 for people that litter, because it's inexcusable and they shouldn't be doing it."

He said the council tried to educate people and take a persuasive approach, but repeat offenders would be taken to court.

"We deal with flytipping in the same way. We've gone through the courts and seized three vehicles now from persistent flytippers. We offer people the easy option, with a fixed penalty of £80, but if they don't pay that, we go through the courts. The courts are recognising that it is something we all need to take responsibility for. Seventeen people recently paid between them about £7,000.

"We spend probably around £6 million a year in Sheffield on clearing litter - there's so much more we could do with that money. Drink driving is antisocial and it's unacceptable. We need to make littering the same sort of thing."

Questions on heritage and flooding

Sheffield 'needs to do more' to attract outside investment to make the most of its pre-industrial revolution heritage, the city's council leader Julie Dore told the Star Cabinet meeting.

Reader Jacqui Stubbs asked why Sheffield 'doesn't commit any resources' to its historical sites dating from before the mid-1700s, or widely promote them. Examples include Bishops' House in Norton Lees, and Castlegate, where the city began.

"The simple reason is we have very few resources we are able to allocate to things other than critical services," said Coun Dore. "We're struggling to balance our budget for next year, particularly around social care. What we try to do is use the limited resources we have to try and attract external funding. We need to do more of that, rather than spending council money, because we simply don't have it."

Coun Ben Curran, cabinet member for planning and development, said he found the progress made by the city's Joined Up Heritage group encouraging. The organisation is made up of different societies working together to create an overarching strategy.

"There have been times when we've not met people's ambitions and expectations around heritage, and by pulling all this together we can probably do better."

Another reader, Sue Shaw, asked a related question about Sheffield's proposed flood defences and the likelihood of a 'large earth embankment' being created in the Rivelin Valley, a measure she said could damage the city's industrial heritage.

"The proposals we put forward were to look at the concept," said Coun Bryan Lodge. "We never put drawings together. You either slow the water down or build bigger walls to keep it in channels. We have not made any decision on the Rivelin Valley. We would not want to put anything there, but if we have to it would be the absolute minimum."

'IT skills are the future but keeping safe is crucial'

Sheffield's schools are working hard to equip children with the right skills to succeed in the digital age - but pupils need the right guidance to avoid being bullied or exploited online, a senior councillor said.

Damien Pedryc, who attends Ecclesfield School, asked Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families, about the standard of IT education in the city.

"We all know in today's world digital, and learning about computers, is a key skill, not just for jobs but to shop and keep in contact," said Coun Drayton.

"We do coding in our schools. The older children are helping the younger ones how to code, which is really good - they are becoming the experts."

Google has visited schools too, working with pupils and teachers 'trying to spread the word'.

But she added: "We need to make sure we're protecting our children. We're also teaching our young children to be careful, to understand what cyberbullying is and to protect themselves against those people out there that might want to exploit them."

A rise in young people with emotional and mental health problems could be linked to social media, said Coun Drayton.

"While it's a great thing, it can be a thing that's negative."