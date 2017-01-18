ALERT: Man in car with tinted windows and gold-rimmed wheels jumps out and grabs terrified Sheffield schoolgirl

A man jumped out of a car with tinted windows and gold-rimmed alloy wheels before chasing a terrified schoolgirl in what appears to be an attempted abduction.

The red coloured vehicle slowly approached a 14-year-old girl while she was walking along Fulmere Crescent in Parson Cross.

Police said the driver then stopped the car, got out and chased her down the road. It is reported that he grabbed her on Knutton Crescent, before she ran away further up the street.

The girl was not injured but left shaken by the incident.

Detectives are now urging anyone with information about the suspicious incident, which happened on Monday, January 16, at 4.30pm, to contact them.

Temporary detective chief inspector Steven Ashmore said: “We understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community, and we are working closely with the teenager and her family.

“This is a rare type of incident and I would like to reassure everyone that additional patrols have been place to monitor the area and offer reassurance to members of the public. We’d ask anyone who notices anything suspicious to report it immediately to police on 999 in an emergency.

“The car is described as being a red, with tinted windows and gold-rimmed alloy wheels."

The man is described as being aged in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with a tanned complexion. He is believed to have dark blue eyes and bushy eyebrows, and had a brace. He was reportedly wearing a grey hooded top.

Call police on 101.

