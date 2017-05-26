Alert over sneaky thieves operating across Sheffield in hot weather after EIGHT burglaries

Police are urging residents to ensure their homes. vehicles and sheds are kept secure during hot weather as sneaky thieves are on the prowl.

The force has reported a spate of eight burglaries in the last few days with thieves gaining access through insecure doors and windows in some cases.

There were six incidents in the south west area of Sheffield in a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Thieves gained access through an unlocked window at a home in Rosedale Road, Sharrow Vale, and later forced a window at a conservatory behind a property in Tilloston Close, Heeley.

Burglars also forced a padlock on a shed in Lismore Road, Meersbrook, and stole tools.

In Gleadless Valley, the lock was forced on a van in Gaunt Road and a motorbike was stolen from the front of a property in Gleadless Road.

Tools were stolen from a van parked in Hastings Road, Millhouses.

Over in the south east district of the city a shed was broken into in Audrey Road, Woodthorpe, sometime between Tuesday and today.

A further attempted break-in to a van was reported in Greengate Road, Woodhouse, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inspector Jason Booth, of the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team, said: "I know the weather is good but remember to close windows when you go out and keep doors locked if you are down the garden."

A spokesperson for the Sheffield South West Local Policing Team, added: "You will have noticed from recent updates that a number of burglaries we've listed have happened at properties left insecure.

"Please remember to lock all doors even if you are in the house and close or lock windows when leaving rooms unoccupied. Whilst we're all making the most of the recent weather it seems unfortunately so are our burglars.

"A number of valuable items have also been taken recently from vehicles. Again, please ensure that items are not left in vehicles wherever possible especially on show. If you have a vehicle alarm make sure it is working and set as this does deter thieves.

"Lets not make life easy for them."