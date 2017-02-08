'Ambition and determination' leads to rapid improvement at city school

The ambition and determination of leaders at a Sheffield school have resulted in its rapid improvement, according to a new report.

Wincobank Nursery and Infant School, in Wincobank, was rated as good in all areas following a recent visit by inspectors from education watchdog, Ofsted.

Inspectors found all staff work together to give children a 'positive start to their education'.

The report said: "Leaders work with ambition and determination and this is resulting in rapidly improving outcomes for pupils.

"Leaders and staff share high expectations for all pupils. The whole staff team work collaboratively to give pupils a positive start to their education."

They found that teachers tailor activities well in order to meet pupils' diverse learning needs and their varying stages of development.

New children who started the school in reception, year one and two often have no prior experience of education and speak little of no English, but the support staff give enables them to gain the skills needs to begin learning to read and write.

Inspectors said pupils make good progress and take pride in their learning and work.

Inspectors also praised headteacher Linda Hoyle, who they said provides good leadership and knows the school's strengths and weaknesses well, which she uses to prioritise areas of improvement.

Mrs Hoyle said: "I'm really pleased that Ofsted have recognised the hard work and dedication that the parents, children and staff put in everyday at Wincobank.

"The transformation at the school since our partnership with the Brigantia Learning Trust is something of which we are all proud.

"Creating excellence together is not only our mission statement but lies at the heart of everything we do."

The report did highlight several areas where the school has to improve.

Inspectors said the quality of teaching must be improved further in order to raise pupils' attainment by the end of year two, and so must attendance by regularly checking the range of strategies used are being effective, particularly to reduce the number of children regularly absent.

