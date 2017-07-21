Anger from residents as 'pupils throw litter by ripping up books' on the final day of school in Sheffield

Residents have reacted with anger as 'pupils ripped up books and littered roads and a field' on the final day of school.

The Star has received pictures of paper strewn across the floor close to two different Sheffield schools.

Photo sent in by Janet Ellis

Paper can be seen lying across Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross close to Chaucer School and the same can be seen on the field at King Edward VII Lower on Darwin Lane in Crosspool.

Janet Ellis, 69, from Barnsley, was on her way home after playing bowls in Colley Park, Parson Cross.

She said: "I was making my way home when I saw pupils ripping up paper close to the school. I couldn't believe what I was seeing - there seems to be no regard for other people.

"I took some pictures and the paper had been blown around by the wind. I went to try and speak to the head teacher but I was told they weren't available. They told me the caretaker would have to clear it up.

The mess on King Edward VII Lower School field

"I've lived on Parson Cross for over 50 years and I hate it when there's bad press about the area but it doesn't do itself any favour sometimes.

"It's really sad to see, it was all over the road, the Asda car park and the roundabout."

One woman who sent in pictures showing the mess on the King Edward Lower VII said: "Children coming out of school this afternoon - shredding books and papers then throwing them all over the playing fields and on Manchester Road. No wonder school budgets are tight when they have to pay people to clean up after this disorderly rabble!"

No one was available to comment when The Star contacted Chaucer and King Edward VII Lower schools.

Photo sent in by Janet Ellis

The Star has also contacted the local education authority to comment.