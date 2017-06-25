Search

Appeal after pensioner hit by car in Sheffield city centre

Sheaf Street was closed after the accident

Sheaf Street was closed after the accident

0
Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was hit by a car outside Sheffield Train Station.

A 77-year-old woman was hit by a grey Audi A4 on Sheaf Street, in the city centre, at 7.45am yesterday.

Sheaf Street was closed after the accident

Sheaf Street was closed after the accident

The woman, from Lancashire, is in hospital with a suspected broken pelvis and collarbone.

The car was travelling along Sheaf Street, from Park Square, towards the city at the time of the collision.

The 30 year-old Audi driver was not injured.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 301 of June 24.