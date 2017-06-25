Appeal after pensioner hit by car in Sheffield city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was hit by a car outside Sheffield Train Station.

A 77-year-old woman was hit by a grey Audi A4 on Sheaf Street, in the city centre, at 7.45am yesterday.

Sheaf Street was closed after the accident

The woman, from Lancashire, is in hospital with a suspected broken pelvis and collarbone.

The car was travelling along Sheaf Street, from Park Square, towards the city at the time of the collision.

The 30 year-old Audi driver was not injured.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 301 of June 24.