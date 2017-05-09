APPEAL: How your postcards from across the world could brighten cancer-stricken South Yorkshire tot's day

For most of her short life so far all Jessie Stocks has known is the four grey walls that surround her room at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The brave two-year-old has spent 17 months in hospital receiving treatment for leukaemia, recovering from a bone marrow transplant and enduring the side effects of chemotherapy.

Macy and Jessie Stocks.

But now her family has launched a special appeal which they hope will bring a little bit of the wider world into her hospital room and brighten up her and sister Macy's day.

They are appealing for holidaymakers to send in their postcards from around the world so they can create a world map of some of the planet's most exotic locations.

Mum Mel, aged 37, of Barnsley, said: "All my Jessie really knows are these four walls after spending 17 months in hospital and she is only two-years-old.

"Please lets show her there is a big wide world out there waiting for her to go see and explore with her big sister, mum and dad."

Macy and Jessie Stocks.

The appeal was shared more than 2000 times just a day after it was posted on Facebook.

A number of supporters have already told how they will send in postcards from places from as far and wide as Tenerife and Greece.

Mel added: "I never knew if this would work when posting it, but I am overwhelmed with all the lovely messages of support and encouragement.

"My beautiful girls are going to be so excited and I couldn't have done it without each and every single one of you.Thank you all."

In addition to the postcard appeal, a fundraising page has been set up to help them make improvements to their home.

The family said the home they recently moved into is in an unfit state.

Jessie and her seven-year old sister Macy’s rooms need re-carpeting and decorating. Dad Sam had started the work, but everything was placed on hold when Jessie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Mel said: "I hardly get to see Sam and Macy. Sam rushes here after work, then home, and by then it’s almost Macy’s bedtime.

“He’s absolutely shattered. We don’t want to ask for help but the girl's bedrooms are a real mess and we need them clean and dry at least."

An appeal to raise £2000 has so far reached £300. To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/prideof-theisle/stocksfamily

Send postcards to:- Jessie and Macy Stocks c/o Sheffield Childrens Hospital, Ward M3, Western Bank, Sheffield, S10 2TH.