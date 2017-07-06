Appeal launched to find missing Derbyshire teen

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenager from Chesterfield who has not been seen for two days.

Amanuel Liben, aged 16, was last seen in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, at about 4pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Amanuel Liben is missing.

Derbyshire Police said he has links to the Shepherd’s Bush, Brent and Hammersmith areas of London and may be travelling to the city.

He is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and slim. He has short black curly hair and stubble.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers believe he may have been wearing a black hooded top when he went missing.

"Amanuel speaks little English and we are concerned for his safety.

"We have issued this passport picture of him and would ask that anyone who sees Amanuel calls us on 101 quoting incident number 294 of July 5. If calling from outside Derbyshire, ring 0345 123 3333."