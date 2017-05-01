Appeal to find attacker who left man injured in South Yorkshire street

A town centre street was closed off after a man was allegedly attacked in broad day light.

Police sealed off Duke Street in Doncaster following initial reports that there had been a collision.

However, when officers arrived they discovered a man aged in his 50s had been assaulted by an unknown man who had left the scene.

The victim is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which happened on Wednesday, April 26, at 6pm, to ring them with information on 101.