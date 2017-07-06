Appeal to find missing teenager last seen getting off bus in Sheffield

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager last seen getting off a bus in Sheffield.

Ryan Ward, aged 19, from Chesterfield, was last seen in the Castle Gate area of the city on Sunday, July 2.

He is described as a while man, 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build and collar length brown curly hair and has a beard.

He is thought to be wearing a black jumper and dark blue jeans.

Police have issued an appeal and anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact officers on 101 and quote South Yorkshire Police incident number 75 or Derbyshire Police incident number 1147 30/6/17.