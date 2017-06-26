Appeal to find rightful owner of bike recovered during South Yorkshire Police raid

An appeal has been issued to find the rightful owner of a bike recovered during a police raid.

Officers netted the white Carrera Valour cycle while executing a search warrant in New Lodge, Barnsley, on Wednesday, June 21, as part of Operation Duxford.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers in Barnsley are asking for your help as they try to find the owner of this bike, thought to have been stolen.

"Do you recognise the bike? If you know who the owner is, please call 101 quoting incident number 173 of 21 June 2017."