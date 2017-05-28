Armed police to continue patrolling South Yorkshire streets, despite downgrading of terror level

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed armed police will continue to patrol locations across South Yorkshire, including Meadowhall and Doncaster airport, despite the Prime Minister downgrading the terror level from critical to severe.

The force said this morning that an increased number of armed and unarmed officers will continue to patrol in the town and city centres, train stations, Meadowhall, the Frenchgate Centre and at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, until after the Bank Holiday weekend.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May downgraded the threat level from critical to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, commanding the force’s bank holiday operation, said: “The threat level may have reduced but it’s vital after Monday’s horrific attack in Manchester that we provide extra resources and patrols to ensure people feel safe during a busy bank holiday weekend.

“The increase in armed and unarmed officers is for your reassurance and is not based on any specific threat to South Yorkshire. We’ve got several high-profile events in the county; the Kell Brook fight, Take That and James Arthur concerts, and we continue to work with event organisers to put the appropriate security arrangements in place.

“We continue to stand together with the people and emergency services in Manchester, and across the country. We must all remain vigilant and report any concerns to 0800 789 321.”

This comes in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Manchester on Monday night in which 22 people visiting Manchester Arena for an Ariana Grande concert were killed and dozens more were injured.

Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster was one of those killed in Monday's attack.

The heroic 32-year-old died as she shielded her sister Claire Booth and 11-year-old niece from the blast.

The atrocity was committed by 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi, whose parents are from Libya but he grew up in the UK, and Islamic State claimed responsibility shortly after.