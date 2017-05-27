Armed police to patrol Sheffield food festival and Doncaster airport

Armed police will be at a number of locations across South Yorkshire, including the Sheffield Food Festival and Doncaster's Robin Hood airport, throughout the day.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that armed officers, provided by the Ministry of Defence, will also be in place at Meadowhall as well as the Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "This morning we’ve got armed police at our train stations, city & town centres, @DSA_Airport @LoveMeadowhall & @Frenchgate for reassurance."

This comes in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Manchester on Monday night in which 22 people visiting Manchester Arena for an Ariana Grande concert were killed and dozens more were injured.

The atrocity was committed by 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi, whose parents are from Libya but he grew up in the UK, and Islamic State claimed responsibility shortly after.