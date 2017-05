Around 250 homes and businesses have been hit by power cuts in South Yorkshire this morning.

Up to 130 properties were plunged into darkness in Handsworth just after midnight. The power is expected to be back on by about 8am.

Over in Woodsetts, Rotherham, 120 properties were hit by a power outage at just after 6am. The electric is due to be restored by 9.15am.

Star from Northern Powergrid are at both sites trying to fix the problem.